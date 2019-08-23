Market Overview

Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 11:55am   Comments
Earlier Friday, China made an announcement that it will impose an additional 5% to 10% tariff rates to $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

President Donald Trump later tweeted that the U.S. was "better-off" without China. He also claims he made an order to carriers such as FedEx (NYSE: FDX), UPS (NYSE: UPS), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the U.S. Postal Service:

Trump said he will be responding to the additional tariffs later Friday afternoon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 420 points at time of publication.

China To Raise Import Tariffs On $75B Additional US Goods

Trump: 'My Only Question Is Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Jay Powell Or Chairman Xi?'

Posted-In: News Global

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

