Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 am Wednesday, 57 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Viridis Holdings (OTC: VRDSF)
- Galane Gold (OTC: GGGOF)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 15.63% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday are the following:
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $217.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $259.57.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC.V) stock set a new 52-week high of $168.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares hit $167.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.29 for a change of up 0.4%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.49. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.21.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.38. Shares traded down 0.02%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.31. The stock traded down 1.23% on the session.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares were down 2.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.99 for a change of down 2.12%.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.97. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.14.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.23%.
- Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $41.10. Shares traded up 10.1%.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares hit $121.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $85.37. Shares traded up 1.29%.
- IWG (OTC: IWGFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.99. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares hit $26.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.10. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Sirius Minerals (OTC: SRUXF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.25. Shares traded up 991.15%.
- First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.63. Shares traded up 1.91%.
- Sprott Physical Silver (ARCA: PSLV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.41 with a daily change of up 1.51%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.58.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares hit a yearly high of $6.95. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.83. Shares traded down 2.71%.
- Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.61 on Wednesday, moving up 2.46%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 24.66% for the day.
- Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRKN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.80. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session.
- Megalith Financial (NYSE: MFAC) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.15 for a change of up 0.08%.
- Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.10. The stock traded up 13.31% on the session.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.65. Shares traded up 1.14%.
- Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.65. The stock traded down 4.23% on the session.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.89 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.88%.
- Nighthawk Gold (OTC: MIMZF) shares were up 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.52.
- Elamex (OTC: ELAMF) shares were up 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.30.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday, moving up 50.05%.
- Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares were up 9.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.75.
- Nephros (OTC: NEPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.95 with a daily change of up 4.99%.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.21. Shares traded up 2.44%.
- Minco Silver (OTC: MISVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.62. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
- Strategic Metals (OTC: SMDZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.79%.
- Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Terraco Gold (OTC: TCEGF) shares hit $0.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Galane Gold (OTC: GGGOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 40.49%.
- Empire Oil Refineries (OTC: EORZ) shares were up 33.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06.
- Redstar Gold (OTC: RGCTF) shares were up 13.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03.
- A.M. Castle (OTC: CTAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.67 on Wednesday, moving up 155.19%.
- Xtierra (OTC: XRESF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday. The stock was up 53.5% for the day.
- Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.003828 on Wednesday, moving up 34.78%.
- InterActive Leisure (OTC: IALS) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Gryphon Resources (OTC: GRYO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.02. Shares traded up 6.43%.
- Speedemissions (OTC: SPMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.00399 on Wednesday, moving down 15.63%.
- Viridis Holdings (OTC: VRDSF) shares were up 733.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
