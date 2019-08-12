Market Overview

Monday's Market Minute: What A Difference A Week Makes…
August 12, 2019 9:36am   Comments
Monday's Market Minute: What A Difference A Week Makes…

This time last week, the indices were facing their worst trading day of the year. As the decline in the Yuan sparked trade concerns, sending indices and rates to multiyear lows. Today and this week, it’s all about the economic data headed our way and some of the more closely watched releases, including CPI, Retail Sales, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production to name a few.

A data-dependent Fed means traders need to be as well, so watch for insight as to whether the weakness we’ve seen globally is working its way into the U.S. economy, or if the strength we’ve been seeing in the U.S. will help lift the global economy out of the recent slump. Keep in mind, last week we saw a build in the EIA crude oil weekly inventories – the first in seven weeks, suggesting it might not be the latter.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

