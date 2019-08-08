Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) traded higher Thursday morning after a slew of encouraging announcements at a product launch event.

New Chip Launch

AMD introduced Wednesday evening its second Generation AMD EPYC family of processors that can be used across enterprise along with cloud and high-performance computing workloads. The processors include up to 64 "Zen 2" cores in leading-edge 7nm process technology.

"Today, we set a new standard for the modern datacenter with the launch of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that deliver record-setting performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership across a broad set of workloads," AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in a press release.

Google Is Now A Client

AMD also announced a new high-profiled client in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG). Google deployed the second generation EPYC processor in its internal infrastructure production datacenter environment and later on this year it will support new general-purpose machines powered by AMD's processors.

"AMD 2nd Gen EPYC processors will help us continue to do what we do best in our datacenters: innovate," said Bart Sano, Google vice president of Engineering.

Twitter Seeks Better Efficiency

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is also a new AMD client and the social media company will deploy the second generation processors across its datacenter infrastructure later on this year. Twitter expects to lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 25%.

"The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor provides us the sweet spot of performance and energy consumption that we need to honor that commitment, while supporting the high traffic volume on our platform," said Jennifer Fraser, senior director of Engineering at Twitter.

AMD's stock traded higher by 5.8% to $30.91 at time of publication.

