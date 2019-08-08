Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 4:29am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Wholesale inventories report for June is schedule for released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

