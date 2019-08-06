New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning
Before 10 am Tuesday, 46 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
- Libero Copper (OTC: LBCMF) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 4.69% after reaching its new 52-week high.
-
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday are the following:
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.52% for the day.
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.00.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares were up 16.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $506.10.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.01 with a daily change of up 2.85%.
- DSV (OTC: DSDVF) shares set a new yearly high of $96.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares hit $56.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.
- Empire Co (OTC: EMLAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.00. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 18.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.50 for a change of up 18.92%.
- ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $56.62. Shares traded up 12.31%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares broke to $412.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) shares set a new 52-week high of $127.82 on Tuesday, moving up 12.17%.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.00. Shares traded up 3.47%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $90.17. Shares traded up 3.05%.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares set a new yearly high of $76.87 this morning. The stock was up 7.89% on the session.
- Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTC: SCEXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.06 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.25. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.27 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) shares broke to $72.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares were up 10.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.13.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.46. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Tuesday, moving up 4.92%.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.87.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.28%.
- AltaGas Canada (OTC: AGAAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.67 on Tuesday, moving up 2.95%.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.97 on Tuesday, moving up 2.99%.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.61 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
- Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.32 with a daily change of up 6.41%.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares broke to $8.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.92%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 42.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.25.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares broke to $5.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.
- Hofseth BioCare (OTC: HOFBF) shares were up 124.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.56.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares were up 5.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.50.
- Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) shares were up 1.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.26.
- Tudor Gold (OTC: TDRRF) shares hit $0.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.44%.
- Techprecision (OTC: TPCS) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.50.
- Klondike Gold (OTC: KDKGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.30. The stock traded up 12.12% on the session.
- Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.35. The stock traded down 4.24% on the session.
- Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.69%.
- Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC: SZSMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Tuesday, moving up 2.07%.
- Calibre Mining (OTC: CXBMF) shares were up 245.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.52.
- Spanish Mountain Gold (OTC: SPAZF) shares were up 3.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.09 for a change of up 3.45%.
- Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.03%.
- Libero Copper (OTC: LBCMF) shares broke to $0.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.43%.
Posted-In: 52-Week-HighNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.