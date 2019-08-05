Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:
GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) announced late Friday afternoon that Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell disease has not met its primary or key secondary endpoints.

On Monday morning, a number of firms have downgraded the stock:

  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $23 to $5.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $20 to $6.

GlycoMimetics shares were trading down 51.81% at $4.40 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.07 and a 52-week low of $8.29.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts

Pfizer Receives European Commission Approval For Breast Cancer Drug TALZENNA

Posted-In: Rivipansel sickle cellNews Health Care Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + GLYC)

25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More
29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tesla To Offer Free Unlimited Supercharging