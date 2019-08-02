Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning
Before 10 am Friday, 73 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY).
- ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) traded down 6.22% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:
- SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.70 on Friday, moving up 0.15%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares hit $533.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.31.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $153.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares hit $58.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.65. Shares traded up 4.78%.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Friday, moving up 5.24%.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) shares were up 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.90.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new yearly high of $27.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.62 on Friday, moving up 0.02%.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $115.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $218.18. Shares traded down 4.55%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO-B) stock hit a yearly high price of $331.04. The stock was flat% for the day.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares set a new yearly high of $21.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.32% on the session.
- Elekta (OTC: EKTAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.63 with a daily change of up 2.67%.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.49 on Friday, moving up 0.34%.
- Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.65 with a daily change of up 1.75%.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.42%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.21. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.83. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.40. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares hit a yearly high of $38.22. The stock traded up 6.42% on the session.
- Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.14 on Friday, moving down 0.56%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.99 on Friday morning, moving down 6.0%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Endeavour Mining (OTC: EDVMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%.
- Israel Discount Bank (OTC: ISDAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.23 Friday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares hit $18.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.77%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new yearly high of $26.81 this morning. The stock was up 6.84% on the session.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.00 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.80. The stock traded down 6.22% on the session.
- Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.11. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Summit REIT (OTC: SMMCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.00. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares broke to $13.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
- Computer Services (OTC: CSVI) shares were up 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.05.
- Navigant Consulting (NYSE: NCI) shares hit $27.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.01%.
- Jungfraubahn Holding (OTC: JFBHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $152.50 with a daily change of up 18.71%.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares set a new yearly high of $7.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.41% on the session.
- United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.40. The stock was up 3.85% for the day.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares broke to $5.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Clairvest Group (OTC: CVTGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.10 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit $14.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.19 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.
- Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.82%.
- Ramelius Resources (OTC: RMLRF) shares broke to $0.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.89%.
- Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.78. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.98.
- Great Bear Resources (OTC: GTBDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.34. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares were up 10.9% for the day, having made a 52-
