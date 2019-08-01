Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12%

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12%

The world's richest man and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos sold around 900,000 shares of the company he founded at around $1,900 each, according to Forbes.

What Happened

Bezos collected around $1.8 billion in cash from selling about 900,000 shares of Amazon's stock in the last three days of July, according to a regulatory filing.

His proceeds after taxes are likely to come in at around $1.4 billion, likely part of a divorce settlement with his ex-wife MacKenzie.

To date Bezos has given MacKenzie 25% of his stake in Amazon, or just shy of 20 million share, Forbes said. 

Her stake in Amazon stands at around $36.8 billion, which makes MacKenzie the third-richest woman in the world.

Why It's Important

As part of the divorce settlement, Bezos will retain the voting power associated with shares transferred to MacKenzie.

This should ease some investor concerns over potential public disagreements over Amazon's business.

Bezos' stake in Amazon has now fallen from 16% to 12%. He is still the single largest shareholder, with 58.1 million shares.

What's Next

It is not made clear in the regulatory filing if or when Bezos will transfer additional shares to his ex-wife in the future.

Amazon stock was down 1.05% at $1,842.22 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Bezos Divorce Finalized: MacKenzie Will Get 4% Of Amazon, Give Up Voting Control

Amazon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Photo via Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: divorce Forbes Jeff BezosNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business
Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary
'I Didn't Want To Die': Why One Woman Turned To Trading Options To Fund Life-Extending Stem Cell Treatments
Today's Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead
Rapid Reaction: Apple Is Still A 'Cash Machine' And A 'Whole Ecosystem Story'
Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

July Is Done, Will August Air Cargo Be Any Better?