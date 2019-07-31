Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Sigma Labs?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 9:48am   Comments
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) today had a large opening gap of -61.54%.

Why Is SGLB Moving?

Sigma Labs shares are trading lower after the company announced a 2.875 million share common stock offering at 80 cents per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

