For real-time updates on SGLB, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) today had a large opening gap of -61.54%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is SGLB Moving?

Sigma Labs shares are trading lower after the company announced a 2.875 million share common stock offering at 80 cents per share.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on SGLB log in or try Benzinga Pro today.