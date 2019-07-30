A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 6.9% to $206.50 after the company reported a 3.25 million share common stock offering. The company also reported mixed Q2 earnings results on Monday.
- Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) shares were up 2.1% to $21.22. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $22 to $25.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were down 8.1% to $2.85.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) shares were down 7.9% to $1.27 most likely due to a sell-off after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results on Monday.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were down 0.5% to $116.93. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $122.00 in Tuesday’s session.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 0.8% to $208 ahead of its Q3 earnings report scheduled for release after the close.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 1.5% to $239.35. The company is expected to pay China $323 million a year in tax for a factory site according to a Bloomberg story late Monday.
- Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were up 9.8% to $2.74 after the company announced positive clinical results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic study of CBD subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered via its wearable drug delivery device.
- GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares were down 9% to $72.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ: PIRS) shares were up 7.1% to $5.71. Baird Downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $5 price target.
