Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In SS&C?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 10:18am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on SSNC, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of financial services technology solutions SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) today had a large opening gap of -20.22%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is SSNC Moving?

SS&C Technologies shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. DA Davidson also downgraded the company’s stock from Buy to Neutral.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on SSNC log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSNC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Q2 Earnings Preview For SS&C Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD