Truckload and logistics provider Schneider Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) announced that it received the "Best in Cargo Security" award in the large carrier category from cargo security consultant CargoNet.

Separately, truckload carrier U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) announced July 23 that it was named "Carrier of the Year" for 2019 by FedEx Ground, the ground-delivery unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX). This is the second time that U.S. Xpress, which provides line-haul services for the FedEx unit, has received the award.

CargoNet analyzed three factors when evaluating the pool of nominees: The willingness and ability to commit resources to security; standard operating procedures and best practices; and the extent the carriers use and support the CargoNet program. According to CargoNet, Schneider's ratio of theft-related losses to loads is infinitesimal.

Schneider said it uses a collaborative and "layered" approach with its shippers and carrier partners to close theft prevention gaps on truckload and intermodal moves. "It's essential that all layers work in concert," said Terry Wood, Schneider's corporate security manager.

U.S. Xpress won the FedEx award based on outstanding achievements in on-time service and customer contract, the truckload carrier said. "FedEx Ground has used our services for more than two decades and is one of our top 10 customers," said Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress' president and CEO. "I am proud of the strong working partnership we have developed over the years, and even more proud of our team members, who have worked so hard to make this happen."

