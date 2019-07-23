Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Realogy?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 10:12am   Comments
Real estate and relocation services company, Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) today had a large opening gap of 19.81%.

Why Is RLGY Moving?

Realogy Holdings shares are trading higher after the company launched its TurnKey home buying partnership with Amazon (NYSE: AMZN).

