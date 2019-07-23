For real-time updates on RLGY, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Real estate and relocation services company, Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) today had a large opening gap of 19.81%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is RLGY Moving?

Realogy Holdings shares are trading higher after the company launched its TurnKey home buying partnership with Amazon (NYSE: AMZN).

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on RLGY log in or try Benzinga Pro today.