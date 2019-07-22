Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Condor Hospitality Trust Shares Jump

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.02% to 27149.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 8,196.54. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.21% to 2,982.77.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares rose 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT), up 7%, and Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), up 5%.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.

Halliburton reported second quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.93 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $5.97 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares shot up 68% to $0.5277 after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: CDOR) got a boost, shooting up 32% to $10.95 following an announcement that the company will be acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust for $318 million.

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) shares were also up, gaining 113% to $10.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) for $11 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled 81% to $0.5586 after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients did not meet its target endpoints.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) were down 33% to $10.25. Salarius Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 1 clinical study of novel inhibitor targeting epigenetics in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) was down, falling 17% to $16.26 after the company reported Q2 EPS down from last year.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $56.25, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,426.10.

Silver traded up 1.3% Monday to $16.40, while copper fell 1.2% to $2.7205.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.13%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.08%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.44%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.24%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.26% while UK shares rose 0.08%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to a reading of -0.02 in June, versus a revised reading of -0.03 in the prior month.