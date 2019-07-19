Legendary actor and comedian Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to create comedy specials as part of a $70 million deal, sources told TMZ.

Murphy has shied away from the stand-up scene for years and is reportedly "itching" to make a comeback. TMZ sources close to the actor known for comedy classics including "Beverly Hills Cop" and "The Nutty Professor" couldn't confirm the report.

Murphy did say during a surprise appearance on Jerry Seinfeld's latest season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" a return to the stage is likely to happen, but "everything just has to be right."

Netflix appears to be willing to pay an "astronomical" fee for Murphy, TMZ says. However, the potential $70 million payday seems to include an undisclosed number of specials and could be inline with fellow comedian Chris Rock who made $40 million for doing two shows and Dave Chappelle's $60 million pay for three specials.

Netflix representatives didn't comment on a similar report from The New York Post as part of a policy not to discuss financial details or contract negotiations.

Photo credit: Viacom / New 38th Floor Productions, Wikimedia