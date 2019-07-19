Market Overview

Why Is Midatech Pharma Trading Higher?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Why is MTP moving?

Shares of Midatech Pharma (NYSE: MTP) moved about 80% higher Friday morning.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Midatech Pharma shares are trading higher after the company announced positive results from a first in human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.

Photo taken from the ‘Overview’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

