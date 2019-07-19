Why Is Midatech Pharma Trading Higher?

For real-time updates on MTP, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Why is MTP moving?

Shares of Midatech Pharma (NYSE: MTP) moved about 80% higher Friday morning.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Midatech Pharma shares are trading higher after the company announced positive results from a first in human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.

Photo taken from the ‘Overview’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on MTP log in or try Benzinga Pro today.