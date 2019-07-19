Why Is Midatech Pharma Trading Higher?
Shares of Midatech Pharma (NYSE: MTP) moved about 80% higher Friday morning.
Midatech Pharma shares are trading higher after the company announced positive results from a first in human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.
