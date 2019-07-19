Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In CrowdStrike?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2019 9:42am   Comments
Cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike Holdings (NYSE: CRWD) today had a large opening gap of 14.57%.

Why Is CRWD Moving?

CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results higher from last year.

