What Caused The Opening Gap In Netflix?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Netflix (NYSE: NFLX) today had a large opening gap of -11.9%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is NFLX Moving?

Netflix shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings and net subscriber adds of 2.7 million, below forecasts.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thursday's Market Minute: Netflix Continues To Take A Bite Out Of The FANG Index