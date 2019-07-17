Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm Trades Higher As Justice Department Intervenes In Patent Case

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm Trades Higher As Justice Department Intervenes In Patent Case

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares were in the green Wednesday after the Trump administration urged a federal appeals court to delay a patent licensing-related ruling, according to CNN.

What Happened

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said in a May ruling that Qualcomm illegally charged customers unnecessarily high fees to license and use its technology.

Qualcomm's business practice amounts to "unreasonable restraint of trade" under existing antitrust laws, she said. 

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice requested that the independent federal appeals court pause any rulings on national security grounds, CNN said.

"Diminishment of Qualcomm's competitiveness in 5G innovation and standard-setting would significantly impact US national security," the filing said. 

Why It's Important

The Department of Defense and Department of Energy are backing the DoJ's claim on similar national security grounds.

Ellen Lord, the Defense Department's undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said preventing Qualcomm's ability to make significant investments in R&D "presents a serious threat" to its networks, telecommunications infrastructure and "ability to control the battlespace," according to Bloomberg.

What's Next

Qualcomm's legal and patent-related activities have been "going on for years," and it is unclear if Tuesday's development is the "last thing we are going to hear" on the antitrust front, CNBC "Fast Money" contributor Pete Najarian said Tuesday.

Investors may want to consider looking elsewhere to avoid "all these headaches of what is going to happen next," he said. 

Qualcomm shares were higher by 1.18% at $76.56 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

What To Make Of The Surprise Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling

3 Things To Drive Qualcomm's Outlook Over Next 2 Years

Photo courtesy of Qualcomm. 

Posted-In: 5G Antitrust Bloomberg cnn Lucy KohNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Tech Stocks To Watch Closely
Will Earnings Season Prompt a Resurr-tech-tion?
Chipmaker Trader Sentiment Received A Major Boost From G-20
G-20 Recap: Trade Truce A Boost For The Market, Especially Chip Stocks
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD: Bears Take A Breather Ahead Of UK CPI