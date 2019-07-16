What Caused The Opening Gap In Domino's Pizza?
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) today had a large opening gap of -15.83%.
Why Is DPZ Moving?
Domino’s Pizza shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
