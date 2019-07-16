Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Domino's Pizza?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) today had a large opening gap of -15.83%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is DPZ Moving?

Domino’s Pizza shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

