Canadian mineral exploration and development company Turquoise Hill Resource (NYSE: TRQ) today had a large opening gap of -47.93%.

Why Is TRQ Moving?

Turquoise Hill Resource shares are trading lower after the company reported its Q2 gold and copper production results have decreased from the previous quarter.

