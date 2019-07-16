Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Turquoise Hill Resource?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2019 9:43am   Comments
Canadian mineral exploration and development company Turquoise Hill Resource (NYSE: TRQ) today had a large opening gap of -47.93%.

Why Is TRQ Moving?

Turquoise Hill Resource shares are trading lower after the company reported its Q2 gold and copper production results have decreased from the previous quarter.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

