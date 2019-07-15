For real-time updates on CAPR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) are higher by about 115%.

Capricor shares are trading higher after the company announced its interim analysis in the HOPE-2 trial to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy showed statistically significant results.

