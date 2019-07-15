Market Overview

Why Is Capricor Moving?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) are higher by about 115%.

Capricor shares are trading higher after the company announced its interim analysis in the HOPE-2 trial to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy showed statistically significant results.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

