Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported positive data from Phase 1/2a study of SYNB1618 in patients with Phenylketonuria.

Synlogic is a clinical-stage company applying synthetic biology to probiotic bacteria to develop novel living medicines.

Phenylketonuria is a rare genetic condition that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. SYNB1618 is an oral, investigational medicine designed to metabolize phenylalanine as a treatment for phenylketonuria.

Synlogic shares closed Friday's session at $8.12. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.59 and a 52-week low of $5.75.

