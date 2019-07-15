Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synlogic Shares Positive Data From SYNB1618 Study
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 9:04am   Comments
Share:

Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported positive data from Phase 1/2a study of SYNB1618 in patients with Phenylketonuria.

Synlogic is a clinical-stage company applying synthetic biology to probiotic bacteria to develop novel living medicines.

Phenylketonuria is a rare genetic condition that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. SYNB1618 is an oral, investigational medicine designed to metabolize phenylalanine as a treatment for phenylketonuria.

Synlogic shares closed Friday's session at $8.12. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.59 and a 52-week low of $5.75.

Related Links:

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For Prevail's Parkinson's Treatment

Ohr Pharmaceutical Merger With Neubase Therapeutics Approved By Shareholders

Posted-In: News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYBX)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Hooker Furniture Falls Following Downbeat Earnings; Immuron Shares Gain
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3%; Synlogic Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; TheStreet To Be Acquired By Maven
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

An ETF Industry Goliath Could Enter Cannabis ETF Competition