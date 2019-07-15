Synlogic Shares Positive Data From SYNB1618 Study
Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported positive data from Phase 1/2a study of SYNB1618 in patients with Phenylketonuria.
Synlogic is a clinical-stage company applying synthetic biology to probiotic bacteria to develop novel living medicines.
Phenylketonuria is a rare genetic condition that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. SYNB1618 is an oral, investigational medicine designed to metabolize phenylalanine as a treatment for phenylketonuria.
Synlogic shares closed Friday's session at $8.12. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.59 and a 52-week low of $5.75.
