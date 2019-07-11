Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Consumer Price Index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Albany, NY at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Albany, NY at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for June is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Aberdeen, South Dakota at 5:00 p.m. ET.
