7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $882.00 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares fell 0.8% to close at $72.27 on Tuesday.

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.7% to $11.52 in after-hours trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded views. Levi Strauss shares dropped 7.6% to $21.86 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $791.38 million. PriceSmart shares fell 2.4% to close at $53.71 on Tuesday.

