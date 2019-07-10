7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $882.00 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares fell 0.8% to close at $72.27 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.7% to $11.52 in after-hours trading.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded views. Levi Strauss shares dropped 7.6% to $21.86 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $791.38 million. PriceSmart shares fell 2.4% to close at $53.71 on Tuesday.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Helen of Troy shares climbed 8.4% to $142.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $529.13 million in the latest quarter. AAR shares rose 0.6% to $39.12 in after-hours trading.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 earnings guidance. WD-40 shares rose 3.3% to $166.60 in the after-hours trading session.
