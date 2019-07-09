Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 4:33am   Comments
Share:
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for June is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Boston, MA at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Saint Louis, Missouri at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak in Boston, MA at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019