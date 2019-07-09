Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for June is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Boston, MA at 8:45 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Saint Louis, Missouri at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak in Boston, MA at 2:00 p.m. ET.
