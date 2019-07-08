Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) are higher by 7.6% Monday afternoon.

Sangamo Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company presented data from its Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A over the weekend.

