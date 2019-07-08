Why Is Sangamo Therapeutics Moving?
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) are higher by 7.6% Monday afternoon.
Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
Sangamo Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company presented data from its Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A over the weekend.
Photo taken from the ‘Overview’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
For live updates on SGMO, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.
Posted-In: News Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.