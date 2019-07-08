Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)'s next-gen 7nm Navi architecture-based Radeon RX 5700 series graphics card are now on sale, spicing up competition in the midrange market.

Gaming Redefined

AMD said the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics card redefine what is possible in 1440p gaming and are designed to deliver the "superior visual fidelity, lightning-fast performance and advanced features" required for the latest AAA and eSports titles.

The RX series comprises three models: a 50th Anniversary edition Radeon RX 5700 XT priced at $449; a Radeon RX 5700 XT at $399; and the Radeon RX 5700 at $349. The company was reportedly planned a pricing of $449 for the RX 5700 XT and $379 for RX 5700.

AMD also commercially launched its third-generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors as well as the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors with Radeon graphics.

Delivering Value, Performance

The RX series graphics card uses the RDNA gaming architecture, which supports GDDR6 memory, and provides PCle 4.0 support and up to 1.25 times higher performance-per-clock and up to 1.5 times higher performance-per-watt over the company's previous Graphic Core Next architecture.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s GeForce RTX 20-series Super cards launched July 2 and are seen as a direct competition to AMD's RX 5700 series. They become commercially available Tuesday.

AMD shares were up 0.57% at the time of publication Monday, while Nvidia shares were down 1.84%.

Related Links:

AMD Analyst Says Cloud Gaming A Good Opportunity, But Stock Is 'Ahead Of Itself'

RBC Says AMD Is High Beta Name To Own For 2019: 'It's Profitable To Buy The Stock On Down Days'

Photo courtesy of AMD.