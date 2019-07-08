Aytu BioScience Shares Clinical Results For Natesto Testosterone Medication

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) announced the publication of clinical study results demonstrating the effectiveness of Natesto regardless of patients' baseline Hypogonadism severity.

Natesto Testosterone is a medication and naturally occurring steroid hormone used to treat male hypogonadism and certain types of breast cancer.

Aytu BioScience says the acceptance of a new manuscript submitted to the Journal of the Endocrine Society, demonstrates that Natesto achieves similar symptom improvement, regardless of the degree of patients' testosterone deficiency.

"The body of clinical evidence supporting Natesto's unique efficacy and safety profile continues to grow, and we believe these new data in conjunction with the previously published and ongoing studies stand to further differentiate Natesto from the other testosterone replacement therapies," said Josh Disbrow, CEO of Aytu BioScience, in a statement.

Aytu BioScience shares are trading up 10.2% at $2.04 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.80 and a 52-week low of 68 cents.

Related Links:

Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak

Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific