Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 7:05am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 75 points to 26,810, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 7.4 points to 2,983.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 37.5 points to 7,814.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $64.11 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $57.35 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.3%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.98%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.54%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.58% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 2.01%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Rosenblatt downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Neutral to Sell.

Apple shares fell 1.8 percent to $200.65 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) agreed to sell its Arkoma Basin natural gas assets for $165 million.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares climbed around 6% in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported Sunday that Broadcom has secured financing for acquisition.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) raised its acquisition offer for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) to $48 per share cash from $45 per share.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AZZ)

4 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 8, 2019
A Preview of AZZ's Earnings
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More
Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop
Flags Waving As Holiday Approaches, With Tesla Quarter Showing Unexpected Strength
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

33 Biggest Movers From Friday