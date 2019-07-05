A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 38 points to 26,932, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 5.3 points to 2,995.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 15.75 points to 7,871.75.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $63.60 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $56.89 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.4% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.3%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.07%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.99%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Senseonics shares fell 2.7 percent to $1.84 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) announced FDA approval of XPOVIO for treatment of patients with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) disclosed that ULTOMIRIS has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) reported the acquisition of majority stake in Italian technology-driven creative agency, Aquest.

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) reported the FDA approval of Xembify, its new 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin for treating primary immunodeficiencies.