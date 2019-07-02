Beer giant and Budweiser parent company Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) is looking to raise $9.8 billion through a public offering of its Asia-Pacific business, CNBC reported Tuesday.

What Happened

Inbev is set to list shares of its Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, a business unit which consists of more than 50 beer brands that sell in the Asia-Pacific region, CNBC said.

The company is looking to sell 1.6 billion primary shares on the Hong Kong exchange at a price of HK$40-$47 ($5.13-$6.02).

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Net proceeds on the deal are expected to be at least $8.3 billion and up to $9.8 billion. Even at the low end, Inbev would have the distinction of overseeing the largest IPO offering globally year-to-date.

The IPO pricing would value Budweiser Asia at 16 to 18 times EV/EBITDA, CNBC said.

Why It's Important

Investors will be looking at the beer-themed IPO in Hong Kong, as it has implications across other sectors, according to CNBC.

The IPO could serve as a potential barometer for other listings in Hong Kong, including tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), which is considering a $20-billion IPO of its stock in Hong Kong.

What's Next

Inbev is expected to officially price its IPO in New York on July 11; if all goes according to schedule, the stock could start trading in Hong Kong on July 19, according to CNBC.

The company's NYSE-listed stock was trading higher by 2.33% at $90.47 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Upgrades Anheuser Busch, But Says Mainstream Beer Still Slumping

Convoy Wins Anheuser-Busch's Non-Asset Carrier Of The Year Award