Convoy, a freight-matching and supply chain solutions technology company, has been named Anheuser-Busch's (NYSE: BUD) Non-Asset Carrier of the Year.

"Delivering on our commitment to our customers comes down to smart planning and stellar execution from our carrier partners. While Convoy's technology platform and data provide a strong foundation that equips us to make better decisions, it's the level of service, outstanding performance and the tailored programs that have earned Convoy a deep level of trust that has taken our partnership far beyond a tech platform," said Anheuser-Busch's Vice President of Sustainability [and Logistics] Procurement.

Convoy is one of Anheuser-Busch's largest over-the-road carriers of either brokerage or asset carriers.

The Non-Asset Carrier of the Year award is typically given to traditional brokerages. The company's technology infrastructure and transportation data capabilities placed it at the top of the category this year.

"Through data sharing, our teams work hand-in-hand with the Convoy team to diagnose and resolve supply chain challenges. We identify a problem, and we go after a solution together," said Slaughter.

Through its technology platform, Convoy offers much more than most traditional freight brokers. Convoy Go is a 100 percent automated freight-matching program that connects shipments with trucks without human touch. Convoy's Shipper Platform 2.0 provides shippers with access to Convoy's market intelligence, data and models which gives shippers a market outlook by region and real-time data in their most important shipping lanes.

Convoy's Dynamic Backup provides shippers with real-time, guaranteed prices for contractual freight. The solution inserts a guaranteed market rate into the routing guide that shippers can instantly book for their load. This provides shippers with cost savings and increased load coverage, minimizing the number of loads that reach the spot market. Additionally, Convoy recently expanded its drop-and-hook trailer program and announced the formal introduction of its innovation lab which connects each shipper with Convoy's engineers, designers and data scientists to provide solutions to the shipper's supply chain.

Convoy offered gratitude in its press release, "We are humbled to be a part of Anheuser-Busch's revolution, as we work toward a more automated, efficient, and sustainable supply chain together. We are excited about the work to come!"

Last year, Anheuser-Busch named Convoy its Tech Partner of the Year.

