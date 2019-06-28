A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 28, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares were down 23% to $2.91. The stock rose more than 100% on Thursday after the company’s electronic manufacturing services unit won $6 million in new orders over the last quarter.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares were down 4.7% to $2.50. The company on Thursday reported its preliminary Phase 2 study achieved its primary endpoint for the topical endoxifen that rapidly reduce breast density.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares were down 5.6% to $2.19 after the company on Thursday acquired the global exclusive license of a gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares were trading at $13.52. The stock was up 34.5% on Thursday after the company reported FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for DOPTELET for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
- Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares were trading at $83.19. The company on Thursday reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) shares were down 7.5% to $7.89. Shares rose more than 25% Thursday after the company announced a partnership with Amazon, which plans to use the pharmaceutical retailer as a pickup store for its Amazon customers.
- The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) shares were down 5.8% to $123.54. The stock was up 25% on Thursday after CNBC reported the company hired Centerview Partners to explore alternatives, including a sale.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 0.89% to $38.38. On Thursday, Wedbush initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and announced a $30 price target.
- Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) shares were up 0.4% to $365.51. This week, the International Air Transport Association called for regulators to coordinate on the 737 MAX return to service by aligning MAX pilot training. FAA certification was also a concern.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares were up 11.5% to $2.89 after the company announced the terms of its agreement to acquire ACG, a leading China-based service provider of overseas art education.
Posted-In: News
