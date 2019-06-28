Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speakin Aspen, Colorado at 3:20 p.m. ET.
