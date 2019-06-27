Why Are Shares Of IQIYI Higher?
Chinese online entertainment service provider IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) are trading higher ahead of the G-20 summit. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to meet and renew trade talks.
IQIYI's stock is seeing significant options activity, creating opportunities for options traders.
