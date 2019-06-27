Seelos Therapeutics Shares Rally Following Deal For Gene Therapy Program

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares traded higher after news emerged the company acquired the license of gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University.

The gene therapy program targets the regulation of the SNCA gene. Seelos plans to study this approach, named SLS-004, initially in Parkinson’s disease.

Seelos Therapeutics shares traded higher by 12.5% to $2.51 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Acer Therapeutics Shares Plunge On FDA Complete Response Letter

Pfizer Receives European Commission Approval For Breast Cancer Drug TALZENNA