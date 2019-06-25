Acer Therapeutics Shares Plunge On FDA Complete Response Letter
Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares were trading down more than 75% Tuesday after it received a letter from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its drug application for Edsivo in the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
The FDA said it is necessary to conduct an adequate and well-controlled trial to determine whether celiprolol reduces the risk of clinical events in patients with vEDS.
The rare disorder is caused by a gene mutation affecting a major protein, which causes weakness in vessel walls and hollow organs.
Acer Therapeutics plans to request a meeting to discuss the FDA’s response.
“We remain committed to working closely with the FDA to fully understand its response,” CEO Chris Schelling said in a statement. “We expect to respond to the FDA in the third quarter of this year."
Acer Therapeutics shares were down 77.36% at $4.36 at the time of publication.
Related Links:
Genfit Partners With Terns Pharma To Develop, Commercialize Elafibranor In China
Posted-In: Biotech News FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.