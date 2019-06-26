Market Overview

Corteva Shares Up 4.8% After Announcing $1B Stock Buyback
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 11:51am   Comments
Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares are trading up 4.84% at $29 after the company announced a $1 billion stock buyback and declared its first dividend of 13 cents per share.

Corteva is an agricultural chemical and seed company that was previously an agricultural unit of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) prior to being spun off as an independent public company.

"We have established a capital structure and disciplined financial policy that together prioritize value creation and focus on returning this value to shareholders," said Greg Friedman, the Chief Financial Officer of Corteva Agriscience in a statement.

"The authorization of this share repurchase program, which we intend to execute over three years, is a solid proof point of this disciplined approach," said Friedman.

Dow To Replace DowDuPont In The Dow Jones Industrial Average
Corteva Agriscience Completes Separation from DowDuPont

