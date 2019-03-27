Market Overview

Dow To Replace DowDuPont In The Dow Jones Industrial Average
Mary Meldrum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2019 3:57pm   Comments
Dow Inc. will replace DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Dow said in a Wednesday statement. 

What Happened

The change comes after the breakup of DowDuPont into three smaller entities. It takes effect with the market open April 2, according to Dow. 

This new arrangement is not expected to disrupt the level of the index, the company said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has 30 member stocks. 

Dow will remain headquartered in Midland, Michigan and said it will function as a materials science solution provider. 

Why it’s Important

Replacing DowDuPont with Dow allows the Dow Jones Industrial Average to maintain its exposure to the materials sector, according to Dow. 

DowDuPont was formed in 2017 with the tie-up of Dow Chemical and DuPont. The plans to break up the company were announced last year. 

What’s Next

Dow DuPont shares were trading down 0.86 percent at $52.73 at the time of publication near the end of Wednesday's trading session. 

