Dow Inc. will replace DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Dow said in a Wednesday statement.

What Happened

The change comes after the breakup of DowDuPont into three smaller entities. It takes effect with the market open April 2, according to Dow.

This new arrangement is not expected to disrupt the level of the index, the company said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has 30 member stocks.

Dow will remain headquartered in Midland, Michigan and said it will function as a materials science solution provider.

Why it’s Important

Replacing DowDuPont with Dow allows the Dow Jones Industrial Average to maintain its exposure to the materials sector, according to Dow.

DowDuPont was formed in 2017 with the tie-up of Dow Chemical and DuPont. The plans to break up the company were announced last year.

What’s Next

Dow DuPont shares were trading down 0.86 percent at $52.73 at the time of publication near the end of Wednesday's trading session.

Related Links:

Barron's Picks And Pans: Applied Materials, Delta, DowDuPont, Intel And More

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Home Depot And More