Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) said Monday evening it has regained compliance with all applicable Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards.

Jaguar Health says it received a letter from the Nasdaq on June 21, confirming that the bid price deficiency of Jaguar has been fixed, and that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards.

Jaguar Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing sustainably derived gastrointestinal products.

Jaguar Health shares traded higher by 1.7% at $4.64 at time of publication.

