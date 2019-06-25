Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jaguar Health Says It Has Regained Nasdaq Compliance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 2:18pm   Comments
Share:

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) said Monday evening it has regained compliance with all applicable Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards.

Jaguar Health says it received a letter from the Nasdaq on June 21, confirming that the bid price deficiency of Jaguar has been fixed, and that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards.

Jaguar Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing sustainably derived gastrointestinal products.

Jaguar Health shares traded higher by 1.7% at $4.64 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Jaguar Health Spikes 50% After Subsidiary Receives Preclinical Services From NIAID

Acer Therapeutics Shares Plunge On FDA Complete Response Letter

Posted-In: News Legal

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JAGX)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit NASH Drug In China, Conatus Explores Sale, Gilead Stitches Up Immuno-Oncology Partnership
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ContraVir's Volatile Ride Continues, Late-Stage Disappointment For Exelixis, Regeneron-Sanofi Breathe Easy
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DiaMedica Reports Positive Data For Chronic Kidney Disease Drug, Eloxx Offering, IPO Deluge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Preview For Schnitzer Steel