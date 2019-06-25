Market Overview

Amazon Sets 48-Hour 'Prime Day' For July 15 And 16
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Amazon Sets 48-Hour 'Prime Day' For July 15 And 16

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will provide its Prime members the chance to get “epic deals” during its longest Prime Day ever on July 15 and 16.

Amazon says Prime Day will run for 48 hours, offering its Prime members two full days with deals and limited offers as well as “never-before-seen entertainment" and exclusive launches online and in-store.

In 2018, Amazon's fourth annual Prime Day marked the site’s biggest shopping event in history. That 36-hour sale saw a record number of Prime members across 17 countries capitalize on more than 1 million deals and purchase more than 100 million products. The site’s small- and medium-sized vendors exceeded $1 billion in sales.

Amazon shares closed Monday at $1,913.90. The company has a market cap of $942 billion.

