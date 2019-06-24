Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) confirmed there were connectivity issues due to AWS that have now been resolved, according to Reuters.

In an update posted by Bleepingcomputer.com, Amazon's outage caused load time issues on Amazon.com and browsers experienced trouble connecting.

Amazon stated it's an "External provider connectivity" issue and posted the following:

“We have confirmed an issue with an external provider outside of our network, which is impacting Internet connectivity between some customer networks and multiple AWS Regions. Connectivity to instances and services from other providers and within the Region is not impacted by the event.”

Amazon shares traded around $1,905 at time of publication.

