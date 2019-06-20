It's Hunt Vs. Johnson In British Leadership Race

The race is on to select the next U.K. prime minister, with Jeremy Hunt going head-to-head with Boris Johnson for the role.

Johnson remains the favorite in the race and has so far been backed by 160 Conservative MPs.

The winner will be announced the week of July 22.

On May 24, outgoing PM Theresa May stood on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London and announced her resignation in an emotional speech, saying she had done her best to deliver Brexit and adding that it was a matter of deep regret that she had been unable to do so.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) was up 0.72% at the close Thursday, while The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) was higher by 0.92%.

