Boris Johnson Makes PM Campaign Official As Trump Arrives In The UK

Boris Johnson launched his leadership campaign as President Donald Trump arrived in the U.K. Monday.

Leadership Race Kicks Off

Trump has so far been vocal in his support of Johnson and praised him before leaving the U.S.

Prime Minister Theresa May will officially resign this month. Trump and May are not set to have formal one-to-one talks during his visit.

Trump has encouraged the U.K. to walk away from any negotiations with the European Union if they are unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal.

In an interview published Sunday in The Sunday Times, Trump said: "If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal then you walk away.'

Trump also said he expects his three-day state visit to be "very important" and "very interesting."

The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) was trading up 0.41 percent at the time of publication Monday, while the iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) was higher by 0.24 percent.

Related Links:

Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats

Reports From Westminster Suggest UK PM Theresa May Will Resign