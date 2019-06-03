Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Boris Johnson Makes PM Campaign Official As Trump Arrives In The UK
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Boris Johnson Makes PM Campaign Official As Trump Arrives In The UK

Boris Johnson launched his leadership campaign as President Donald Trump arrived in the U.K. Monday.

Leadership Race Kicks Off 

Trump has so far been vocal in his support of Johnson and praised him before leaving the U.S.

Prime Minister Theresa May will officially resign this month. Trump and May are not set to have formal one-to-one talks during his visit.

Trump has encouraged the U.K. to walk away from any negotiations with the European Union if they are unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal.

In an interview published Sunday in The Sunday Times, Trump said: "If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal then you walk away.' 

Trump also said he expects his three-day state visit to be "very important" and "very interesting."

The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) was trading up 0.41 percent at the time of publication Monday, while the iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) was higher by 0.24 percent.

Related Links:

Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats

Reports From Westminster Suggest UK PM Theresa May Will Resign

Posted-In: Boris Johnson Brexit Donald Trump Sunday Times Theresa MayNews Eurozone Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWU + VGK)

As Brexit Woes Continue, Trading Sterling Is Painful
Reports From Westminster Suggest UK PM Theresa May Will Resign
Vanguard Drops The Hammer In ETF Fee War With 21 Price Cuts
This Day In Market History: Treaty Of Accession Adds 10 Members To The European Union
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How Foolish We All Are About China And Life