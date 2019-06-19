Market Overview

Report: Merck Searching Internally For Next CEO
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2019 3:43pm   Comments
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is preparing for the departure of its CEO Kenneth Frazier and searching internally for a replacement, according to Bloomberg.

In May, Merck announced an agreement to acquire the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Peloton Therapeutics for $1.05 billion cash upfront and a further $1.15 billion if certain regulatory and sales milestones are reached.

On Wednesday, Merck & Co shares are trading up 0.19% at $84.66.

Photo courtesy of Merck. 

Posted-In: BloombergNews Health Care Management Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

