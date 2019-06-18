Market Overview

Report: Dish Near $6B Deal For T-Mobile, Sprint Assets
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 1:51pm   Comments
DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is said to be nearing a $6 billion deal to buy T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) assets, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that New York Attorney General Letitia James and California attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a multi-state lawsuit with eight other state attorneys general attempted to block the proposed $26-billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile. The sale of these assets could be the what's needed to approve the merger.

Dish shares were traded lower by 1.5% at $38.38 Tuesday afternoon.

Sprint shares were trading up 2.5% to $7.28, while T-Mobile shares were up 1 percent at $75.88.

Related Link:

States Sue To Block T-Mobile-Sprint Deal: 'Bigger Isn't Always Better'

