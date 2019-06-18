Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) reported the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas has granted summary judgment in favor of the company stating that Axon's Signal technology does not infringe Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)'s 452 patent.

The court entered judgment for Axon and dismissed the case in its entirety.

"The Court's ruling ends a three-and-a-half-year legal dispute in which Digital Ally repeatedly attempted to try its case in the press," Axon General Counsel Isaiah Fields said in a statement. "We chose to try our case in the court and prevailed."

Axon shares traded higher by 1.5% to $69.25, while Digital Ally shares plummeted 46.5% to $1.55 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

