Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) is making its appearance in the esports market, with the launch of wireless camera equipment at the studio OGN Super Arena.

OGN is a South Korean esports network and the esports OGN Super Arena is the first venue in North America designed specifically for popular "battle royale" esports games. These include games such as "Fortnite," "Call of Duty" and PlayerUnknown's "Battlegrounds," and can host up to 100 players and 500 audience members.

Vislink is working with Detune Company, the system integrator for the arena. OGN has launched the Sony HDC-2400 hard cameras and wireless RF Sony HD XDCAM cameras.

In October, OGN announced an investment of $100 million in North America to produce live events and other esports content.

Vislink Technologies shares traded up 44.3% to $2.26 on Monday afternoon.

Related Links:

Hedge Fund Third Point Pushes Sony To Pare Down Businesses

Meredith Sells Sports Illustrated To Authentic Brands Group For $110M